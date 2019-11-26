DHL opens Foreign Trade Zone at JFK

DHL has opened its seventh Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) in the United States with the inauguration of its newest location at New York’s JFK Airport.

The JFK location adds to DHL’s growing FTZ footprint, which includes locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, San Diego and Los Angeles. According to a statement from DHL, its growing FTZ presence in the U.S. is “geared toward supporting customers in mitigating the effects of fluctuating trade scenarios facing companies with operations” in the country.

“Our ultimate goal is to support our customers with comprehensive services, strategically located facilities and our broad FTZ footprint across the United States,” said David Goldberg, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, U.S. “This newest location will further help customers minimize their duty exposure in an ever-changing Customs landscape and support their future business growth objectives.”

See also: Cargo Chat: DHL bringing forward cargo screening and security

Along with its seven FTZs, DHL administers customer-operated and user-specific FTZ in additional locations across the U.S., supported by competency centers in Dallas and El Paso. The company plans to open three additional FTZ locations in 2020, in El Paso, San Francisco, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Subscribe to the Cargo Airport Growth Summit email list for more news and event updates. The Cargo Airport Growth Summit, a new event diving into the strategies airport executives need to improve their value proposition to carriers and forwarders, will take place June 3-4 at the Conrad Miami. For more information on the event, visit www.CargoAirportGrowthSummit.com.

Like This Post