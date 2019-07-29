DHL Parcel increasing prices from September

DHL Parcel announced today that as of Sept. 1, 2019, it will increase its prices for business customers with list prices by €0.10. The increase is a toll surcharge per parcel.

Customers with individually agreed conditions rather than list prices will see a price adjustment at a later date, DHL said.

The integrator clarified that the specified toll surcharge is a response to customer expectations of greater pricing transparency, particularly regarding the effect of external influences like government charges on transport costs.

“In order to reliably process the increasing parcel volumes, we are continuously investing in the expansion and modernization of our parcel network. In July 2019, we also transferred around 13,000 employees from subsidiaries to the company’s collective agreement, thereby further improving working conditions and fair wage structures,” said Ole Nordhoff, chief marketing officer, Post & Parcel Germany at Deutsche Post DHL Group.

Keeping costs competitive is an ongoing issue surrounding growing e-commerce volumes moving by airfreight. DHL’s related segments have also struggled in recent years, leading the integrator to spin out its e-commerce unit from the Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP) division at the beginning of this year.

