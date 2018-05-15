DHL, Rail Cargo Group, expand China’s ‘Belt-Road’ plan with new Chengdu-Vienna route
Left to right: Erik Regter (Member of the Board RCG), Thomas Kowitzki (Head of China Rail, Mulitmodal Europe, DHL Global Forwarding), Thomas Kargl (Member of the Board RCG), Christoph Wahl (Managing Director Austria, DHL Global Forwarding) und Clemens Först (Spokesperson of the Board RCG)
In a deal spanning six countries and two continents, DHL Global Forwarding (DHL-GF), the airfreight forwarding arm of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Austria’s Rail Cargo Group (RCG) to develop an intermodal rail network between Austria and China, extending China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative to redevelop […]