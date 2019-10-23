DHL Resilience360, TAPA team up to reduce cargo crime 

Deutsche Post DHL Group’s tech subsidiary DHL Resilience360 and the Transport Asset Protection Association (TAPA) have entered a partnership with the aim reducing cargo crime. The partnership will target increased supply chain visibility and security in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region for Resilience360 customers and TAPA members.

Under the partnership, both DHL Resilience360 and TAPA will leverage their strengths to provide a comprehensive view of cargo security threats in the EMEA. DHL Resilience360 will contribute its end-to-end supply chain risk management system as a user platform, while TAPA will provide cargo theft data to produce analytics on the platform. The partnership will enable customers to use tools on the platform to predict, assess and mitigate supply chain disruption risks for manufacturing and transportation networks. Resilience360 will also support TAPA’s cargo crime benchmarking through the sharing of aggregate cargo theft data.

“This is a unique partnership. TAPA EMEA is a recognized industry leader in supply chain security, and TAPA members who are also utilizing Resilience360 for end-to-end supply chain risk management will gain expanded visibility of cargo theft issues,” said Tobias Larsson, Founder and CEO of Resilience360. “Our customers will be able to view this data in the context of the other geopolitical, social, natural disaster, and labor issues reported by Resilience360.”

