DHL Supply Chain launches smart warehouse in Singapore

DHL Supply Chain recently launched a smart warehouse for international food packaging and processing company Tetra Pak in Singapore. The warehouse integrates internet of things (IoT) technology with data analytics to constantly monitor and maintain the conditions of perishable goods.

The combination of big data and IoT technology allows Tetra Pak to troubleshoot problems in real time. For instance, warehouse supervisors can use data to improve traffic flow, resource planning, and more efficiently make work assignments. The tech also reduces collision risks and monitors areas with restricted access through management alerts.

Goods are shelved within half an hour of arrival, and outgoing deliveries are prepared in just over an hour and a half.

The warehouse launch fits with other investments DHL Supply Chain has been making over the past few years. Most recently in May, the company expanded the number of warehouses that use its “smart glasses” vision picking tool, which implements augmented reality technology. In December, it announced plans to implement several emerging technologies in 350 of its 430 North American facilities, including augmented reality, IoT and robotics process automation.

Last November, the company ordered 10 Tesla Electric Class 8 semi-trailer trucks, which include self-navigation technology, to address a driver shortage. Earlier in 2017, the company also launched a pilot program testing robotic workers in warehouses and implemented IoT at an automotive site in China.

