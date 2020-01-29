Latest News

DHL, UPS make major investments in US facilities

Chelsea Toczauer

Both DHL and UPS have announced major investments in their U.S. facilities, with plans to spend $3.8M and $1.4B, respectively.  DHL announced its decision yesterday to invest $3.8M to expand its Cleveland facility in response to a further anticipated surge in demand for international shipping and e-commerce, and to support  the region’s manufacturing industries.   The expanded DHL facility will be located near the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) and be 20,000 square […]

