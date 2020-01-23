dnata, Toll Group join new Australian airport freight precinct project

Ground handler dnata and logistics company Toll Group have signed a partnership to collaborate with Western Sydney Airport (SWZ) on the design of the freight precinct at the new Western Sydney International Airport; they join 10 other freight industry stakeholders already involved in the project.

While Australian airports currently transport more than 1 million tonnes of air cargo annually, this number is forecasted to grow considerably over the next decade, according to a press release from SWZ.

Upon the completion of its first stage of development and opening in 2026, Western Sydney International Airport will have the capacity to process approximately 220,000 tonnes of air cargo each year through its proposed fit-for-purpose, on-airport cargo facility that will include multiple dedicated cargo aircraft stands. This freight precinct is then planned to scale up with demand, and could see 1.8 million tonnes of air cargo in throughput per annum in the future.

With this projected capacity, Western Sydney International’s “freight precinct has the potential to become Sydney’s most important freight hub, generating thousands of jobs,” said Western Sydney Airport Chief Executive Officer Graham Millett. Having dnata and Toll Group on board will help the airport to optimize the functionality and design of the freight precinct at the new airport, he added.

As part of the new airport’s freight precinct, dnata will contribute ground handling and airline support services for passenger and cargo flights, while Toll Group is expected to contribute its operational experience to develop the new freight hub.

Ultimately, the new airport will aim to capitalize on the growing demand for Australia’s fresh produce abroad and create opportunities for local and regional companies to export temperature-sensitive and perishable products, the SWZ press release said.

“For producers across the [Asia Pacific] region and beyond into regional New South Wales, many of which are small to medium and family owned, Western Sydney International’s 24/7 operations will be the key to growing their businesses by unlocking lucrative Asian fresh-produce markets,” Millett commented.

Western Sydney Airport has also signed memoranda of understanding for operations at the international freight precinct with 10 major freight companies, including: Australia Post, DB Schenker, DHL Express, DSV Air and Sea, FedEx, Menzies Aviation, Swissport, Qantas Freight, Skyroad Logistics and Wymap.

