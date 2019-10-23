Doha airport second-phase expansion plans reveal massive new cargo terminal 

Latest News
Chelsea Toczauer

Hamad International Airport (DOH) unveiled the second phase of its airport expansion project on Tuesday. While most of the project focuses on building up the airport’s passenger operations, the second phase announcement also outlined plans to construct a new cargo terminal and supporting infrastructure, including a flight diversion area. 

DOH’s new cargo terminal will comprise of three levels covering a surface area of 85,000 square meters. In total, this will provide 323,000 square meters of floor space. DOH estimates the new facility will increase its cargo capacity to approximately 3.2 million tonnes per year. Further details on the terminal are yet to be announced. 

In addition to the new cargo terminal, DOH is also planning to construct a flight diversion area with space for nine wide-body aircraft.  

The airport recently welcomed weekly 777 freighter flights from Pittsburgh (PITchartered by Sri Lanka-based 3PL Expo Freight (EFL) and operated by Qatar Airways Cargo. 

