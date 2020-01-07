Latest News
Don’t miss your chance to vote for the 2020 Air Cargo Excellence Awards

Caryn Livingston

With voting set to end this Friday, there are only a few days remaining to take part in Air Cargo World’s Air Cargo Excellence survey. 

The Air Cargo Excellence Survey relies on input from our readers to rank air carriers and airports based on customer service, value and other factors. The survey should take five to 10 minutes to complete, and all respondents will remain completely anonymous. After taking the survey, you will also be entered into our raffle to win a set of Apple AirPods. 

You only have until Friday, Jan. 10, so be sure to make your voice heard! We want to hear your opinions on how well carriers and airports handled cargo worldwide during 2019. Will your favorite carrier or airport take home an ACE Award in 2020? 

