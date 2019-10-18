Latest News

Downward trends for Delta, LATAM traffic continue into September 

Chelsea Toczauer

In the Americas, both Chile-based LATAM Cargo and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines reported year-over-year declines for the month of September.  

Declines in these carriers’ traffic for the month suggest a continued impact of weak trade stemming from global political economic conditions on these carriers’ cargo business. LATAM’s overall y-o-y cargo volumes continue the downward trend for the carrier that began last month. Meanwhile, Delta Cargo entered its sixth consecutive month of declines that began in April, worsening its year-to-date decline.   

LATAM Cargo’s traffic for September declined by 4.2% year-over-year to 281 million RTKs. Year-to-date, traffic is down 1.1%. Load factors decreased 1.5 percentage points to 53.5% for the month, while available ton kilometers (AFTKs) for September saw a decrease of 1.5% y-o-y. Through the first nine months of 2019, AFTKs have decreased by 2.5%.   

Delta Cargo saw a drop in traffic of 10.5% y-o-y for the month, to about 168 million cargo ton miles (or about 270 million FTKs). Year-to-date, Delta’s cargo traffic is down by 9.0%.   

Chelsea Toczauer is the Associate Editor of the company’s daily news and monthly magazine Air Cargo World. She holds two BAs in International Relations and Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Southern California, as well as a double accredited US-Chinese MA in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University joint degree program. Chelsea speaks Mandarin and Russian.

