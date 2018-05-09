  • twitter
DP-DHL posts mixed results for Q1 2018

As the first quarter of 2018 wraps up, Deutsche Post-DHL Group reported mixed results over the three-month period, reporting a net-profit drop of 6.2 percent, year-over-year, but an increase in operating profit (EBIT) by 2.3 percent to €905 million. DP-DHL also reported trouble in both the Supply Chain and Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP) divisions, but also noted that Global Forwarding and Freight posted better margins in airfreight, which contributed to a 75 percent y-o-y improvement in EBIT to €70 million.

CEO Frank Appel noted that DP-DHL has “a lot of work ahead of us during the remainder of the year,” but remained optimistic that global e-commerce growth will bring more positive results in the next quarter.

To view more details from DHL’s results, please see Caryn Livingston’s analysis in our sister publication, Cargo Facts:

DP-DHL 1Q growth challenged by Supply Chain, Post weakness

