Dreamlifts ends GSA role for Antonov Airlines

Dreamlifts Ltd. will end its role as worldwide general sales and service agent (GSA) for Antonov Airlines as of March 1. Dreamlifts has represented Antonov since 2016, but the two companies failed to reach an agreement this year, resulting in Dreamlifts’ decision to not to renew the agreement.

The decision will affect the U.K. office based in Stansted, as well as Dreamlifts’ U.S. Antonov Airlines Inc. office in Houston, according to the press release issued by Dreamlifts.

The decision will not affect any current projects, said Graham Witton, Dreamlifts’ managing director. Customers have been contacted and ensured they will continue to receive service on current projects.

