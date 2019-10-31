Drewry index shows rates climbed in September

Average airfreight rates rose by approximately $0.2 month-over-month in September 2019, according to market intelligence firm Drewry. Drewry’s East-West Airfreight Price Index for September also rose by 8.4% compared to August 2019.

However, when compared with the same month last year, the airfreight rate was down by 6% in September 2019. But there may be some good news in the month ahead.

“Historically, September to October sees a rise in rates of air cargo,” said Drewry’s Sea & Air Shipper Insight, a report the company publishes monthly. “So, Drewry expects that rates will further increase in October.”

