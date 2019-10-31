Latest News

Drewry index shows rates climbed in September

Jeff Lee

Average airfreight rates rose by approximately $0.2 month-over-month in September 2019, according to market intelligence firm Drewry. Drewry’s East-West Airfreight Price Index for September also rose by 8.4% compared to August 2019.

However, when compared with the same month last year, the airfreight rate was down by 6% in September 2019. But there may be some good news in the month ahead.

“Historically, September to October sees a rise in rates of air cargo,” said Drewry’s Sea & Air Shipper Insight, a report the company publishes monthly. “So, Drewry expects that rates will further increase in October.”

  Like This Post
Share
Jeff Lee

Jeff Lee is the Associate Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, and weekly e-mail publication, Cargo Facts Update. Prior to joining the company in 2019, Jeff covered the freight industry with another publication for four-and-a-half years. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from University College London and a Master of Journalism from the University of Hong Kong.

Loading More

More in

 

Sign Up

Latest Issue

Podcast

From Our Partners

Latest Tweets

News Archives

Affiliates

Events

Advertise With Us

More Details

ACW Facebook ACW Twitter ACW Linkedin
© Copyright Royal Media - 2019