Drewry: Rates dropped 3.5% month-month, will continue to decline in January

Today, Drewry’s East-West airfreight price index for month of December showed that airfreight rates dropped 3.5 percent, month-over-month, from US$3.18 to $3.07, and increased a slight 2 percent, year-over-year, from December 2017’s rate of $3.02.

Rates hit their peak in November, reaching $3.18 – the highest rate seen in the past four peak seasons. Drewry said it expects rates to continue to decrease in January.

