DSV Canada breaks ground on its largest facility ever

DSV Canada, subsidiary of Danish logistics company DSV, has broken ground on a 1.1-million-square-foot facility in Milton, Ontario, which will serve as a multi-client warehousing facility supporting its air, sea and road divisions, and will be home to its head office in Canada.

The company’s managing director, Martin Roos, said, “the new facility in Milton showcases our commitment to our [Canadian] customers and the future of DSV in Canada.”

The facility will be the largest of its kind in DSV’s international network, which spans 80 countries. The company said it expects construction to be complete by fall of 2019, at which time it will employ more than 800 people.

