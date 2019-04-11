DSV is building its biggest Northern European hub [VIDEO]

Danish forwarding giant DSV said it is building what will be its largest hub in Northern Europe, to serve as a gateway to the rest of Scandinavia. This news follows the inking of a new deal to purchase its Switzerland-based competitor, Panalpina, for US$4.6 billion earlier this month.

The first of four planned facilities, which will span 150,000 square meters, is already “well underway.” The site is steps from the company’s headquarters on the island of Zealand in Denmark, which is positioned in close proximity to the Copenhagen Airport (CPH), the Port of Copenhagen and the railway terminal – all of which are within about 21 miles of the hub.

There will be 150 gates for inbound and outbound cargo, such as industrial, consumer products and healthcare goods.

The first of the new buildings will be open by 2020, while the other three facilities are projected to be finished within the next five years. This video below provides a glimpse of DSV’s progress:

