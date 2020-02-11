DSV opens new head office in Canada

DSV has opened a new head office and logistics facility for its Canadian division in Milton, a fast-growing suburb of Canada’s largest city Toronto, in Ontario, effective Feb. 3. The new logistics facility comprises 1.1 million square feet, making it the largest multi-customer facility of its kind in Canada, according to a press release from the company.

DSV also stated that the facility is strategically positioned to serve Canadian business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets in the region, as it is located only a few kilometers from Highway 401, the busiest route in North America, and 30 kilometers from Toronto International Airport (YYV).

DSV hosts offices in more than 80 countries as well as an international network of partners and agents. The company also acquired Panalpina last year and recently announced its fourth quarter and annual results for 2019.

