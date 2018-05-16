DSV opens new office in Panama’s ‘free-trade zone’

Citing a new surge of growth in air cargo demand across the Latin American and Caribbean regions, Danish supply chain company DSV Sea & Air open the doors today at new office location in Panama City, Panama, a key transit hub well known for its free-trade zones.

Located near the strategically Panama Canal, the new DSV office is in a politically stable country with a growing economy that is considered the nerve center of the Central American and Caribbean regions.

In addition to direct access to the domestic market, DSV has situated itself within the Panama Pacifico Special Economic Area (PPSEA), which was established in 2004 and is located on the former U.S. Air Force Base Howard, as well as the Colon Free Zone, which is located in the city of Colon, near the Atlantic entrance to the Panama Canal.

“It is a strategic decision to move into Panama,” said Torge Koehnke, executive vice president of the Latin American region for DSV. “Many of our customers use Panama’s free zones to distribute goods to the Central American and Caribbean markets. In addition, Panama is an attractive place to store products and establish distribution to the countries in the region due to the tax benefits available.”

The Panama City expands DSV’s air and sea logistics network, which currently operates in more than 80 countries, “and we look forward to supporting current and new customers alike with their logistics requirements,” says Jonas Thoroe, managing director of DSV Air & Sea Panama, who will be heading the new .

