E-commerce, express traffic continue to outpace general cargo growth in Q1

With first-quarter volume figures coming in for many airports around the world, we noticed two, in particular, stood out from the crowd: Leipzig Halle Airport (LEJ) in Eastern Germany, and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG) in the United States. Both of these mid-sized airports reported volumes up – way up – in Q1, reaching 12.3 percent and 34.1 percent year-over-year growth, respectively, outpacing the more modest, but still robust, growth seen at many other airports. What do they have in common? They’re both major hubs for DHL Express, while CVG also handles a large volume of Amazon’s traffic, as well.

For more on the widening gap between the growth rates of e-commerce-driven express and general cargo volume, please check out the latest Q1 analysis bellow from David Harris, senior editor of our sister publication, Cargo Facts:

