ECS Group expands in Pacific with Wexco acquisition

Caryn Livingston

French General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) ECS Group announced the acquisition and integration of Wexco into its business. Wexco, a GSSA active in Australia and New Zealand, will enable ECS to expand its presence in the Australasia region.

“Wexco is a well-established GSSA with a very good reputation in the Australia and New Zealand market,” said Bertrand Schmoll, ECS Group’s chairman. “We were not previously represented in either country and our strategy involves expanding our footprint in the Asia-Pacific region.”

For its part, Wexco’s owners Russell Freeman and David Williams said the decision to join ECS Group was driven by ECS’ large global network and because “ECS Group has digital tools that no other GSSA has developed.”

Caryn Livingston is the Deputy Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, its weekly e-mail publication Cargo Facts Update and the monthly magazine Air Cargo World. Prior to joining Cargo Facts in 2017, Caryn worked as a journalist in Houston covering the oil and gas industry. She holds a BA in English from the University of Tulsa and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

