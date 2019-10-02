ECS Group expands in Pacific with Wexco acquisition

French General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) ECS Group announced the acquisition and integration of Wexco into its business. Wexco, a GSSA active in Australia and New Zealand, will enable ECS to expand its presence in the Australasia region.

“Wexco is a well-established GSSA with a very good reputation in the Australia and New Zealand market,” said Bertrand Schmoll, ECS Group’s chairman. “We were not previously represented in either country and our strategy involves expanding our footprint in the Asia-Pacific region.”

For its part, Wexco’s owners Russell Freeman and David Williams said the decision to join ECS Group was driven by ECS’ large global network and because “ECS Group has digital tools that no other GSSA has developed.”

