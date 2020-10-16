DHL Freight, GEODIS present new environmental initiatives

GEODIS and DHL Freight are actively informing their customers of their shipments’ environmental impact through new green initiatives, as both corporations plan to release information about emissions and their progress toward sustainable operations. DHL recently published a new white paper providing options for road freight consumers to pursue sustainability in their supply chains. The integrator’s […]

