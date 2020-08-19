DB Schenker appoints new chief human resources officer

Stacey J. Brown has joined DB Schenker Americas as chief human resources officer where the company has said she will oversee organizational development, talent acquisition and career development. Up until Aug. 3, Brown has held similar responsibilities as Walgreen’s vice president of human resources and labor relations. DB Schenker’s appointment of Brown is credited to […]

