EgyptAir Cargo modernizes ops with cloud-based Descartes vMail tracking system 

EgyptAir Cargo, the cargo affiliate of EgyptAirannounced it will introduce Descartes Velocity Mail (vMailto its operations as it looks to streamline and modernize mail shipment visibility across its international network. 

With the deployment of the cloud-based software developed by Canada-based Descartes, the carrier seeks to enable its customers to track the end-to-end shipment of their mail seamlessly. When a shipment order has been placedvMail will automatically upload the information to a central database. EgyptAir Cargo customers can then access the platform by using a mobile device to create and log into an individual account that will provide real-time updates on their shipment until it reaches its final destination. 

Speaking on the development, Captain Basem Gohar, Chairman of EgyptAir Cargo said the platform will support EgyptAir Cargo’s aims to modernize and increase operational efficiency, especially as related to the rise it has seen in ecommerce-driven air mail. “We provide mail transport for more than 85 postal authorities worldwide, and the Descartes vMail solution helps us to accurately record mail shipment events as they occur and to track deliveries in real-time,” he concluded. 

Chelsea Toczauer is the Associate Editor of the company’s daily news and monthly magazine Air Cargo World. She holds two BAs in International Relations and Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Southern California, as well as a double accredited US-Chinese MA in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University joint degree program. Chelsea speaks Mandarin and Russian.

