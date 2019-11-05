EgyptAir Cargo modernizes ops with cloud-based Descartes vMail tracking system 

EgyptAir Cargo, the cargo affiliate of EgyptAir, announced it will introduce Descartes Velocity Mail (vMail) to its operations as it looks to streamline and modernize mail shipment visibility across its international network.

With the deployment of the cloud-based software developed by Canada-based Descartes, the carrier seeks to enable its customers to track the end-to-end shipment of their mail seamlessly. When a shipment order has been placed, vMail will automatically upload the information to a central database. EgyptAir Cargo customers can then access the platform by using a mobile device to create and log into an individual account that will provide real-time updates on their shipment until it reaches its final destination.

Speaking on the development, Captain Basem Gohar, Chairman of EgyptAir Cargo said the platform will support EgyptAir Cargo’s aims to modernize and increase operational efficiency, especially as related to the rise it has seen in ecommerce-driven air mail. “We provide mail transport for more than 85 postal authorities worldwide, and the Descartes vMail solution helps us to accurately record mail shipment events as they occur and to track deliveries in real-time,” he concluded.

