Emirates, Cargolux sign air cargo codeshare agreement

Emirates SkyCargo and Cargolux Airlines agreed to enter a codeshare partnership for airfreight transportation, further expanding the first-of-its-kind freighter and combi-carrier partnership the airlines formed in May of this year.

Under the new agreement, both airlines will be able to obtain cargo capacity on passenger and freighter flights with either airline and offer it to their customers using their own air waybills and flight numbers. This arrangement will allow the carriers to “offer a more seamless and broader range of product and service offerings,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates divisional senior vice president, cargo.

The original partnership agreement between the airlines vastly changed the air cargo transport capabilities of the two airlines, granting Emirates SkyCargo the ability to move oversize cargo via the nose-loading capabilities of Cargolux’s 747-8F aircraft, while Cargolux gained access to Emirates’ belly capacity on its extensive widebody passenger fleet.

So far under the partnership, Emirates SkyCargo has begun offering weekly freighter service to Luxembourg, and Cargolux switched the handling of its freighter services in and out of Dubai World Central Airport to Emirates’ cargo operation. Emirates has also chartered Cargolux 747 freighters. The partnership further calls for the airlines to cooperate on several operational areas including block space and interline agreements.

