Emirates reports ‘good demand’ for ex-China cargo

Emirates SkyCargo said it is seeing “good demand” for import and export cargo to and from China following the extended Lunar New Year holidays. The airline utilizes a 777 freighter to Guangzhou (CAN) and Shanghai (PVG), as well as daily passenger flights between Beijing and Dubai.

While airfreight demand is typically slow during the Lunar New Year holidays, this year’s holidays were much slower than usual due to China’s central government extending the holidays in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Emirates resumed its freighter operations after a planned hiatus during the Lunar New Year, when cargo traffic is traditionally low, the airline said in a statement. Current demand for airfreight to and from China is for commodities, including perishable food items, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and general cargo.

Emirates also said it has been operating regular freighter services to Hong Kong and recently operated a charter flight for relief supplies. While Hong Kong typically serves as a gateway into mainland China, forwarders previously told Air Cargo World that cargo was building up there as last-mile delivery and trucking capabilities into China were significantly reduced.

