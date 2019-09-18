Emirates SkyCargo partners with e-commerce start-up Seafood Souq

Emirates SkyCargo announced today it has entered into a partnership with with Dubai-based e-commerce start-up Seafood Souq to support transparent and efficient transportation of seafood for Seafood Souq’s customers.

As part of the partnership, Emirates SkyCargo Cargo will transport seafood shipments from source markets to customers using Seafood Souq’s app. Initially, shipments will be delivered from fresh seafood markets such as Norway, Cyprus, Chile, the U.S. and Scotland to the start-up’s growing customer base in the U.A.E. and the Middle East. In time, the start-up aims to increase its customer base to include clientele worldwide, which will be supported by Emirates SkyCargo’s global network.

Seafood Souq has developed an online B2B marketplace application to help seafood buyers purchase products worldwide. Useage of the app streamlines the traditional model for sourcing seafood and allows for improved quality and traceability of the product being transported, according to the start-up. With these aspects, the platform reduces reduces the sale of mis-labeled or expired seafood.

“The core aim of Seafood Souq is to provide access to fresh products in the quickest possible time by connecting customers to suppliers and allowing produce to be dispatched on the day that the order is received. Working with Emirates SkyCargo was the naturally obvious choice for us because of the network and frequency of flights offered by them,” said Sean Dennis, CEO and Co-founder of Seafood Souq.

The shipments will be supported by Emirates SkyCargo’s growing cool-chain capabilities and infrastructure, which saw the expansion of its pharma corridor network to its facility in Chicago earlier this year.

In 2018, Emirates SkyCargo transported over 400,000 tonnes of perishables globally out of which more than 70,000 tonnes was seafood. Some of the major origin markets for seafood on Emirates SkyCargo in 2018 included Norway, India, Sri Lanka, Uganda and the UK.

