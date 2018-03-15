Emirates SkyCargo receives Cargo iQ certification

SkyCargo, the cargo division of Dubai-based Emirates, received its certification from the IATA interest group Cargo iQ today at the World Cargo Symposium in Dallas. SkyCargo has been a member of Cargo iQ since 2016, and the certification comes after an audit determined the carrier was complying with the supply chain transparency standards advocated by the non-profit which offers a “master operating plan” for participating carriers.

SkyCargo now operates a dedicated Cargo Operations Control Center to monitor the status of cargo using live shipment data to track its progress. If the shipment deviates from set milestones, an alert will automatically be generated, allowing the Control Center to take corrective measures.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates divisional senior VP of cargo commented, “Getting the Cargo iQ certification and the setting up of our 24/7 Cargo Operations Control Centre are the first steps in a journey where we can be more transparent and at the same time more proactively support our customer promises.”

