Ethiopian Cargo starts freighter service to Bangkok and Hanoi

Ethiopian Cargo announced today that it began once-weekly 777 freighter service to Hanoi (HAN) and Bangkok (BKK) from its Addis Ababa (ADD) base as of Aug. 16.

The weekly flight departs ADD on Fridays, arriving in HAN that evening before continuing to BKK, where it arrives Saturday mornings. From Thailand, the freighter service returns to ADD midday on Saturday.

Ethiopian Cargo’s freighter fleet includes 10 777Fs and two 737-800SF, though the carrier expects to continue growing its cargo fleet, as reported by our sister publication, Cargo Facts.

According to Ethiopian Group’s CEO Tewolde GebreMariam, the carrier’s new service to HAN and BKK “will supplement the daily belly hold cargo capacity on passenger aircraft and will create better connectivity for cargo transport not just between Ethiopia and Thailand and Vietnam but also to over 60 destinations we serve in Africa.”

