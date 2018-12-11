Etihad Cargo expands services to Barcelona

With the launch of Etihad Airways’ passenger services to Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN), Etihad Cargo has also expanded its cargo capacity into Spain. The inaugural service, which links its Abu Dhabi hub to Barcelona, took place on Nov. 24, and carried 17.6 tonnes of cargo.

Combined with its daily Madrid service, launched in 2015, Etihad expects these operations will provide 23,000 tonnes of cargo capacity per year for the Spanish market.

In addition to general cargo services, Etihad will also offer shipping options for specialized cargo, including perishables, pharmaceuticals, and automotive, on this route.

The new Barcelona service will initially fly five times per week, before increasing to a daily service on Mar. 31, 2019. The new route is a continuation of network expansions Etihad added earlier this year.

Those interested in learning more about cargo networks are invited to join us at Cargo Facts EMEA, to be held Feb. 4-6, 2019, at The Westin Grand Frankfurt. Register before Dec. 14 to take advantage of early bird rates. To register or for more information, visit cargofactsemea.com.

Like This Post