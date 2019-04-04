Etihad Cargo renews partnership with MICCO

Etihad Cargo has renewed its partnership with road-feeder-services provider MICCO and will continue to rely on MICCO for road feeder services across that provide greater connectivity to its hub in Abu Dhabi, and neighboring countries.

MICCO has operated Etihad’s own road services network – which spans across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, including Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, Dammam and Muscat, as well as some routes in Europe and North America – for about ten years, providing the carrier with refrigerated and non-refrigerated reefer trucks for the transportation of perishable products.

In October of last year, the carrier launched a digital capacity booking and track-and-trace platform, which now encompasses road feeder services provided by MICCO. Under the new agreement, MICCO’s vehicles will be branded with Etihad Cargo’s “Choose Well” marketing aesthetic.

The partnership also serves to bolster the carrier’s foothold in the movement of pharmaceuticals – a fairly crowded market in the Middle East, where carriers such as Emirates SkyCargo and Qatar Airways are also major temperature-sensitive and pharmaceutical verticals.

Like This Post