EVA Air Cargo takes delivery of first 777 freighter

EVA Air Cargo took delivery of its first 777F yesterday and plans to put the new freighter in service on routes between Asia and North America later this month.

The Taiwanese carrier ordered five 777 freighters from Boeing in 2015 and will take delivery of the remaining four by September 2019. As it adds the new freighters, EVA Air Cargo will retire its five remaining 747-400Fs, taking them all out of service by the end of 2019.

EVA Air currently operates a fleet of 79 aircraft, including the new freighter.

The 777 freighter is the world’s largest twin-engine air cargo carrier, filling a gap in the market left by aging 747-400 and MD-11 freighters. The aircraft has a range of 5,000 nautical miles, fully loaded, with a maximum capacity of 102 tonnes. With one technical stop in Anchorage, Alaska, EVA can fly airfreight on a 777 from Taiwan to any destination in North America.

