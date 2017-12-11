EzyCustoms adds Vietnam to customs network via Cathay Pacific

Customs management platform EzyCustoms – which provides customs process management in countries including Bangladesh, Canada, European Union countries, India, Philippines and the United States – is now submitting cargo information to Vietnam’s customs agency for its user Cathay Pacific Airways.

Via EzyCustoms, Cathay Pacific can submit flight manifest, master air waybill and house manifest electronic documents to Vietnam Customs in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang. With the advance submission of customs data via EzyCustoms’s electronic platform, airlines can ensure that all measures have been taken to meet customs compliance standards, and discrepancies can be identified automatically.

Other airline customers of EzyCustoms include AirBridgeCargo, China Eastern Airlines, EVA Air, Thai Airways, Thai Air Asia and Xiamen Airways.

