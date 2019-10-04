FAA green-lights DoKaSch pharma-cooling container 

On Friday, Germany-based loading equipment supplier DoKaSch Temperature Solutions announced that the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the company’s Opticooler RAP temperature-controlled air cargo container. In anticipation of the approval, the company said it also founded a California-based DoKaSch Americas subsidiary last year. With the green light and U.S. subsidiary, DoKaSch can now pursue U.S. customers.

DoKaSch’s Opticooler RAP container is designed to move pharmaceuticals and other temperature–sensitive cargo. The container is electricity-powered, equipped with batteries, cooling compressors and heaters and can maintain temperatures within the 2-8°C or 15-25°C range. The company also offers an Opticooler RKN model, with details regarding pallet and loadings sizes for both models listed on its site.

Because the U.S. is an important export market for pharmaceuticals, “the FAA approval for our Opticooler is an important step in expanding our international network and strengthening our position,” said Douglas Wettergren, CEO of DoKaSch Americas. “We have come a long way in 2019 and now that we are able to cooperate with U.S. flag carriers and some wet lease freighter operators, our customers can truly benefit,” he continued.

The company’s Opticooler RAP is already available at more than 25 international U.S. airports and is available for lease at several airlines, including Lufthansa Cargo, worldwide, according to DoKaSch. Moving forward, the company is also looking to expand its product offering to Canada.

