FAA green-lights DoKaSch pharma-cooling container 

Chelsea Toczauer

On Friday, Germany-based loading equipment supplier DoKaSch Temperature Solutions announced that the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the company’s Opticooler RAP temperature-controlled air cargo container. In anticipation of the approval, the company said it also founded a California-based DoKaSch Americas subsidiary last year. With the green light and U.S. subsidiary, DoKaSch can now pursue U.S. customers. 

DoKaSch’s Opticooler RAP container is designed to move pharmaceuticals and other temperaturesensitive cargo. The container is electricity-powered, equipped with batteries, cooling compressors and heaters and can maintain temperatures within the 2-8°C or 15-25°C range. The company also offers an Opticooler RKN model, with details regarding pallet and loadings sizes for both models listed on its site. 

Because the U.S. is an important export market for pharmaceuticals, “the FAA approval for our Opticooler is an important step in expanding our international network and strengthening our position,” said Douglas Wettergren, CEO of DoKaSch Americas. “We have come a long way in 2019 and now that we are able to cooperate with U.S. flag carriers and some wet lease freighter operators, our customers can truly benefit,” he continued. 

The company’s Opticooler RAP is already available at more than 25 international U.S. airports and is available for lease at several airlines, including Lufthansa Cargo, worldwide, according to DoKaSch. Moving forward, the company is also looking to expand its product offering to Canada. 

Chelsea Toczauer is the Associate Editor of the company’s daily news and monthly magazine Air Cargo World. She holds two BAs in International Relations and Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Southern California, as well as a double accredited US-Chinese MA in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University joint degree program. Chelsea speaks Mandarin and Russian.

New Mexican airport pursues cargo with $9m renovation plan 

Chelsea Toczauer

New Mexico’s Dona Ana County International Jetport (FAA: DNA) has joined the ranks of small airports aiming to attract cargo carriers to their tarmac. The New Mexican airport recently announced it will implement US$9 million in renovations on its runway to support the effort.  Dona Ana Airport’s plans to use the $9 million to upgrade the weight capacity […]

