February: Some recent personnel moves in the air cargo industry

THIRD PARTIES

Panalpina announced that Peter Ulber (at right) will not stand for re-election as chairman of the board at the forwarder’s next annual general meeting in May, following a vote against Ulber’s return by investor company Cevian Capital. Ulber joined Panalpina in 2013 as president and CEO and was elected as chairman in May of 2016.

Milton Tadeau Pimenta has been promoted to managing director of CEVA Logistics’ Australia and New Zealand cluster. Most recently, he served as CEVA’s head of contract logistics in South America. Pimenta succeeds Carolos Velez Rodriguez, who is moving on from CEVA. Pimenta has been with the company for 17 years and is a previous resident of Australia. The company also named Gianclaudio Neri as managing director of its Italy cluster, based in Milan. Neri has more than 30 years of experience in senior roles in businesses across Italy.

Dachser has named Vincent Touya (left) as its new managing director of its U.S. operations. He will move from France to work from the company’s regional office in Atlanta, succeeding Frank Guenzerodt. Touya has been with the company for more than 30 years, working to expand the company’s air- and seafreight business in France and North America.

With the opening of its new Seattle office, freight forwarder and 3PL Team Worldwide has named David Kaletnik (right) as CEO of the branch, known as Team Seattle, which opened in December.

MonarchFx, the unit of logistics service providers under Tompkins International, has named David Hanson as its East Coast regional director, and Warren Bishop as its operations director, to oversee its logistics facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Previously, Bishop held executive roles at Macy’s Logistics and Toys ‘R’ Us. Hanson has experience in optimizing e-commerce, retail and wholesale fulfillment operations at Shorr Packaging, MD Logistics, Regal Beloit Manufacturing and Jacobson Companies.

