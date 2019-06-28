FedEx brings Australian 3PL under FedEx Logistics umbrella

FedEx’s logistics subsidiary, FedEx Logistics, has renamed Australian freight forwarder and 3PL Manton Air-Sea Pty Ltd. as FedEx Logistics (Australia) Pty Ltd., officially bringing the Australian 3PL into the FedEx Logistics brand and growing FedEx Logistics’ Australia and Asia-Pacific footprint.

FedEx Logistics acquired Manton Air-Sea in October 2018. In a statement yesterday, FedEx said the Sydney-based FedEx Logistics Australia, which also has facilities in Melbourne and Brisbane, “offers the entire suite of FedEx Logistics specialty global logistics solutions.” The Australian branch of FedEx Logistics will target specific growth industries including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, industrial, retail, e-commerce and high-tech industries.

“Australia is an attractive market, a country with healthy growth and a key connection point for all of the services we offer across the Asia-Pacific region,” said Richard Smith, president and CEO of FedEx Logistics, in a statement. The Australian branch offers ocean- and airfreight forwarding, LCL capabilities, warehousing and distribution, customs brokerage and trade consulting services.

It is also an accredited Australia Trusted Trader under a federal program from the Australian Border Force and Home Affairs office, which accredits Australian businesses with compliant trade practices and a secure supply chain.

