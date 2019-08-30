FedEx doubles down on Latin American forwarding market with Cargex acquisition

Yesterday, Memphis-based FedEx announced it reached an agreement to acquire Columbia-based freight forwarder Cargex and its customs brokerage affiliate, Agencias de Aduanas Aduanamos S.A. Nivel 2. Subject to customary regulatory approval, the deal is expected to close by year-end. The acquisition complements recent FedEx Express projects in Latin America and is intended to strengthen FedEx’s freight forwarding and customs brokerage capabilities in Columbia and broader Latin America. Last month, FedEx launched direct 767 freighter flights to Bogota (BOG) and Medellin (JMC) from Miami (MIA) in part, to capture perishables […]
