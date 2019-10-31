FedEx expands Asia-Pacific International First service

FedEx Express has expanded its FedEx International First service in the Asia-Pacific region to 14 more origin markets with destinations in the U.S. and Canada. A total of 25 markets in the region can now take advantage of the express company’s fastest option to connect to the world.

According to FedEx, International First is a premium time-definite, customs-cleared and door-to-door express service, offering a pre-defined delivery commitment for shipments up to 68 kilograms each. Customers will have their international shipments delivered as early as 8 a.m. in one to two business days to almost 5,000 zip codes across the U.S., 10 a.m. in one to two business days to Canada and Latin America, and 9 a.m. in two to three business days to Europe. Customers in Australia, China, Japan and Singapore will also receive shipments from the U.S., Canada and Latin America by 10 a.m. in one to three business days.

“Asia Pacific remains an engine of the global economy, powering the growth of global trade,” said Karen Reddington, president of Asia Pacific at FedEx Express. “The accelerated development of Asia-Pacific businesses has spurred increased need to reach global customers in a time-definite manner. The network expansion of FedEx International First creates more possibilities for Asia-Pacific businesses to reach their global customers in more markets at unbeatable speeds without compromising on reliability.”

Apart from International First, FedEx Express’ offering includes International Priority, which delivers between one and three business days worldwide, and FedEx International Economy, the slowest option that ships in two to four business days around the world.

