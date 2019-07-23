FedEx Express names SAB Express international service provider in Saudia Arabia

Earlier this week, FedEx Express appointed SAB Express its global service provider for its international services in Saudi Arabia. The move will connect Saudi Arabia with more than 220 countries and territories through FedEx’s network.

A former provider for TNT Express, which FedEx acquired in 2016, SAB became the licensee of FedEx Express in the Saudi Arabia market following the acquisition.

This new appointment indicates the expanded relationship developing between FedEx Express and SAB – operations between the two are expected to be fully integrated by 2020.

FedEx Express’ network includes connections from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan, which accounted for US$1.5 trillion in gross domestic product last year, the company said in a statement.

The integrator expects Saudi Arabia’s logistics market to grow from its current US$18 billion to US$25 billion by 2020, and noted Saudi Arabia’s current work developing a special economic zone and logistics facilities at the Riyadh International Airport (RUH).

