FedEx may move to boost express volumes with air service re-pricing

FedEx may soon offer two-day air services at the same price as ground delivery for customers in its Express network. The move would serve to boost the integrator’s cargo volumes within the program.

The decision, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes on the heels of FedEx’s plans, announced earlier this month, to break off its express relationship with Amazon, as reported by our sister site, Cargo Facts. While the size of Amazon’s networks are not yet comparable to those of FedEx or UPS, FedEx clearly seeks to maintain a competitive edge against the e-tailer and its evolving logistics operations. FedEx has yet to confirm the decision publicly, though more details will likely be announced in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year, FedEx began offering late-night shipping options for retailers apart from its former operations with Amazon. The integrator also recently announced plans to develop autonomous same-day delivery robots.

2

- Readers Like This Post