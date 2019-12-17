Latest News

FedEx opens expanded pharma center in Tokyo

Caryn Livingston

The renovation of the TNT Life Science Center in Tokyo has been completed, FedEx said in a statement on Monday. The newly expanded center will provide better logistics services for pharma products used in clinical trials.

The larger, more technologically advanced center will allow for shipments by overseas pharmaceutical customers of investigational medication product in bulk, with subsequent delivery to hospitals across Japan. Following the end of a clinical trial, unused pharma products can be retrieved from hospitals and stored at the Life Science Center for return or eventual destruction.

Improvements at the new center include:

  • An 80% increase in clinical drug storage capacity to 3,500 square meters;
  • Expanded chiller and ambient rooms with separate temperature zones of 2-8°C and 20°C;
  • A new allocation room where the investigational products and placebos can be assigned within the facility;
  • The introduction of humidity controls to the chiller, ambient and allocation rooms;
  • A frozen storage unit for storage between -30°C to -20°C;
  • A monitoring system for centralized temperature and humidity control; and
  • Improved security systems, a renovated back-up power generation system and compliance with earthquake resistance standards.

FedEx Express President of Asia Pacific Karen Reddington noted that the region is gaining preference for clinical trials “given the large patient pool and cost efficiencies.”

1 - Reader Likes This Post
Share
Caryn Livingston

Caryn Livingston is Editor of the monthly magazine Air Cargo World and Deputy Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, and its weekly e-mail publication Cargo Facts Update. Prior to joining Cargo Facts in 2017, Caryn worked as a journalist in Houston covering the oil and gas industry. She holds a BA in English from the University of Tulsa and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Loading More

More in Express

 

Sign Up

Latest Issue

Podcast

From Our Partners

Latest Tweets

News Archives

Affiliates

Events

Advertise With Us

More Details

ACW Facebook ACW Twitter ACW Linkedin
© Copyright Royal Media - 2019