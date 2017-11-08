FedEx to be launch customer for new ATR production freighter

Aircraft manufacturer ATR has signed an agreement with FedEx for the purchase of thirty ATR 72-600 production freighters, with options to increase the order to twenty more.

The deal will make FedEx the launch customer of ATR’s first production freighter. According to David Harris, editor of our recently redesigned sister publication, Cargo Facts, any carrier or lessor that wanted a turboprop freighter before the ATR-FedEx agreement had to purchase a used passenger aircraft, and then have it converted to freighter configuration. All that has now changed with the launch of the ATR 27-600F.

Read more about the aircraft launch, and its expected effects on the turboprop market, in Cargo Facts below:

