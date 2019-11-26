FedEx, UPS and Amazon prepare for short holiday season’s mad dash

Cathy Morrow Roberson is an analyst with deep experience across the transportation and logistics business. Cathy is the founder of Logistics Trends & Insights, which provides strategic supply chain research and analysis. She also writes a weekly column for Air Cargo World. Previously she worked for a logistics research firm, an internet consultancy and UPS Supply Chain solutions. At UPS she was instrumental in the initial set up of UPS Supply Chain Solutions, as well as its further development. Cathy began her career as a librarian, primarily managing research departments for several libraries. Her experience spans projects that cover product development, market analysis, customer service, M&A due diligence, freight forwarding operations and has in depth knowledge of the global freight forwarding, logistics, technology and e-commerce markets. She is also active in the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) Cathy has a BA in History from Winthrop University, a Masters in Library Science from the University of South Carolina and an MBA in finance and marketing from Mercer University.