FIATA and TRAFFIC launch free digital course on prevention of wildlife trafficking  

The International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) and wildlife trade monitoring network TRAFFIC launched a new digital “Prevention of Wildlife Trafficking” course on Oct. 4, during the FIATA World Congress 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The three-hour digital course is aimed at providing freight forwarders with essential information that can aid workers in detecting, responding to and reporting instances of wildlife trafficking.

“Freight forwarders have the ability to be game-changers in preventing the exploitation of their businesses by wildlife traffickers,” said FIATA Logistics Academy chairman Issa Baluch. “Awareness and training are critical and our new digital course will make it easy for freight forwarders to become part of the solution,” he continued.

The course was developed in partnership with TRAFFIC with support from USAID through the Wildlife Trafficking Response Assessment and Priority Setting (Wildlife TRAPS) Project and is available for free through FIATA’s Logistics Academy. The course was launched in English, but will soon also be available in other languages, including Chinese, Spanish and French.

During the launch event, FIATA and TRAFFIC also signed an agreement extending the organizations’ joint commitment to combating illegal wildlife trade.

