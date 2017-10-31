FIATA deal with GS1 promotes digitalization for forwarders

In a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) and GS1, a working group from the two organizations, will begin digitalization of FIATA documents using GS1’s global identification system.

FIATA said that, to begin the process, its Advisory Body Information Technology (ABIT) group will follow “a step-by-step approach for identifying and migrating all of their documents into a digital platform,” using the GS1 platform.

Headquartered in Belgium, GS1 is a not-for-profit group that develops and maintains business standards and is best known for the barcode. Under the MoU with FIATA, the forwarder group will use GS1’s identification system to identify and migrate all of the group’s documents to a digital platform.

