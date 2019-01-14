Fire breaks out at STL Southwest Cargo terminal

Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in the Southwest Airlines Cargo terminal at St. Louis International Airport’s (STL) yesterday morning.

The fire began around 7:30 a.m. in STL’s terminal one concourse B, where Southwest Cargo operations are stationed, and burned through plywood and roofing insulation below the roof’s top copper layer. The Florissant Valley fire department quickly reported the fire and requested support from surrounding fire departments, and implemented a forced evacuation of the terminal.

More than 130 firefighters responded to the incident from the St. Louis city fire department, containing and extinguishing the fire. Concourses A and C were unaffected, and no one was injured. Complete details on damage to concourse B, where the fire occurred, have yet to be released, although the terminal did reopen for passenger operations at 9:30 a.m. that same morning.

Two Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled during the incident, and one in the hour after, with several flights delayed in the same window, according to data from flightradar24.

Southwest Cargo has not yet responded to request for details regarding impact of the fire to its cargo operations. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

