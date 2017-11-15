First look at October cargo shows continued demand, but slowing growth

Soaring yields and the backlogs building in Asian hubs offer ample testimony to that demand for airfreight is still strong. We are clearly in the middle of a great peak season, and anyone who didn’t book space long ago is suffering. But the rate of growth is falling.

David Harris, of sister publication Cargo Facts, predicted back in early October that the rate of growth would begin to fall, even though worldwide airfreight demand stayed strong in September, with WorldACD and IATA agreeing on a year-over-year increase of about 9 percent. The second part of that prediction was that the y-o-y growth rate would decelerate further in the following months.

According to the latest update in Cargo Facts, this is exactly what is happening:

