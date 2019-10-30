Flexport and SF Express collaborate on shipment visibility

Flexport, the San Francisco-based online forwarder, and Shenzhen-based express delivery company SF Express are integrating their respective IT platforms to provide China-based customers with end-to-end visibility into shipments moving through the Flexport platform.

For joint freight forwarding offerings, including full-container load (FCL) ocean shipping and air cargo, Flexport will expand SF Express’ destination capabilities by enabling real-time insights into the US/EU customs clearance process and last-mile delivery status.

“Our collaboration with SF Express will enable us to further improve end-to-end services and operational capabilities, helping us to elevate the user experience to the next level, both within and outside of China,” said Henry Ko, managing director, Flexport Asia.

Cooperation between the companies dates back to April 2018 when SF Express invested US$100 million in Flexport, which the forwarder has since used to “grow its core business” operations in China and develop its Asia-North America trade lane.

Flexport, for its part, continues to grow its global warehousing footprint. Yesterday, the company announced it had reached an agreement with ITL Corporation to offer dedicated space at a warehouse located in Thu Dau Mot City, near Ho Chi Minh City, to better serve the company’s growing operations in Southeast Asia.

The forwarder also manages an own-controlled airfreight operation that connects Hong Kong (HKG), Los Angeles (LAX) and Chicago (ORD) with a 747-400F operated by Atlas Air.

Like This Post