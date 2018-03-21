FRA adds China Cargo Airlines to client list

Today Frankfurt Airport (FRA) added China Cargo Airlines to its international portfolio of cargo carriers. China Cargo will operate a new service between Shanghai-Pudong and Frankfurt twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays – likely on its 747-400ERF aircraft. The carrier plans to increase the frequency of this route after obtaining additional traffic rights.

This development speaks to a statement from the hub made earlier this week in its 2017 financial statement, which indicated the hub’s intention to build on its cargo division and diversify its client portfolio. Anke Giesen, executive director of operations at FRA remarking, “This not only strengthens FRA as a cargo hub, but also further improves our position in the Chinese market.”

