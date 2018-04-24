Fraport AG receives CEIV Pharma certification

Fraport AG – owner of Frankfurt Airport (FRA) – has received its CEIV certification for the handling of pharmaceuticals from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), stating that FRA is now the largest international airport to receive the certification for “the entire handling chain of pharmaceutical products.”

The company joins other industry members that conduct business near the major hub in investing in the formal certification for pharmaceutical transportation. The airport’s ground-handling

client, Swissport – which recently commissioned Fraport to build a pharmaceutical handling facility near FRA – just received its CEIV-Pharma certification last week.

Senior executive vice president of ground services at Fraport AG, Martin Bien said, “We see pharmaceutical transportation as a growth market for the future.” In 2017, more than 100,000 tonnes of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, drugs and medicine, were handled at FRA.

