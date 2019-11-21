Freight forwarder group launches GDP compliance training program

Freight forwarder network WCA launched a new compliance training program for Good Distribution Practice (GDP), aimed at freight forwarders involved in pharmaceutical logistics. The program was hosted by WCA Pharma, the specialty logistics group under WCA, whose members are required to be GDP compliant to retain their membership.

The first training took place in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, according to a statement from WCA. The course involves a knowledge test on GDP compliance before the training begins and sitting an exam after the training. The statement said 18 participants took the initial course, with nine receiving a score of 95% or higher and GDP knowledge improving by up to 30% following the course.

WCA Pharma will offer its second GDP Compliance training course in Dallas, Texas, on June 16, 2020, at the World Specialty Logistics Fair.

